Stranded In The Snow: Man Survives On Taco Bell Sauce

If you need a reason not to throw out those packets of sauce in your car that you picked up at the fast food restaurant, here it is! A man in Oregon who got stranded when his vehicle became stuck during a snowstorm, says he survived the weeklong ordeal by eating the taco sauce packets from Taco Bell he had left in his car!

36-year-old Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, were discovered in their Jeep Wrangler by a snowmobiler who was out enjoying the fresh powder. Taylor had begun hiking out with Ally, but once he realized the snow was too deep, they returned to their vehicle. Taylor said they stayed warm by occasionally running the car's heater, and eating the taco hot sauce packets.

While Taylor and Ally were reportedly in good spirits, authorities did say they were both "very hungry".