Studies Show We're Not As Smart As We Used To Be

A lot of people aren't too surprised by the latest information about our collective intelligence. It shows our average IQ is on the decline. While it seems to be worse in European countries than here in the U.S., it's likely only a matter of time before we see our smarts diminish, too. IQ scores in France, Scandinavia, Britain, Germany and even Australia took the biggest dive.

One early explanation for this was that people with lower intelligence are having more children, therefore bringing the average IQ down. Also, the increase in immigration could be lowering the smarts of otherwise higher intelligent populations. However, a study in Norway showed that even amongst the same families, intelligence is declining, so it's not just because of an influx of outsiders that's causing the drop.

So what else could be contibuting to this trend? Ironically, smart phones could be a major reason we're dumber than we used to be. The theory is that these devices have stripped away our ability to focus. Another possible explanation is the rise of lower-skill service work that isn’t as intellectually stimulating. Less-nutritious food is also being considered as a reason for this dumbing down of society. If the trend continues, it could predict a decline in long-term productivity and economic success, factors that have long been correlated with IQ.