Study Concludes People Over 40 Should Only Work 3 Days A Week

Researchers at the University of Melbourne in Australia invited people over 40 to participate in a study where their work habits were evaluated. About 6,500 people participated (3,000 men & 3,500 women) in the study. After taking into consideration quality of life, economic well-being, family structures and employment, economic researchers tested the participants.

Among the tests performed were:

Reading words aloud

Reciting lists of numbers backwards

Matching letters and numbers under time pressure

Researchers discovered that the individuals who worked an average of 25 hours per week tended to perform the best. In fact, overall cognitive performance would rise until people hit the 25-hour mark, at which point cognitive test scores began dropping because of fatigue and stress.

Granted, most people don't have the luxury of determining how many days per week they can work. Perhaps employers who want to benefit the most from those they're paying should consider a shorter workweek. Perhaps.