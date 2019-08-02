Sunday Is Coast Guard Day!

The U.S. Coast Guard was founded on August 4, 1790 as the Revenue Marine by Alexander Hamilton, then U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. The first ten cutters were commissioned to enforce the tariff laws that had been enacted by the U.S. Congress.

In 1915, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson merged the Revenue Cutter Service with the U.S. Life-Saving Service, to provide the nation with a single maritime service dedicated to saving life at sea and enforcing the nation's maritime laws.

Coast Guard Day is mainly celebrated internally for active duty and reserve Coast Guardsmen, civilian employees, retirees, auxiliarists, and dependents. There is, however, a significant share of interest outside the service. U.S. Coast Guard units throughout the United States usually plan picnics and informal sport competitions together with family and friends on Coast Guard Day. In addition to celebrating their own day every year, U.S. Coast Guardsmen also participate as equal partners in Armed Forces Day activities.

There are 21 cities designated by the Commandant of the Coast Guard at the city's request that are known as Coast Guard City USA. Here in Connecticut, New London, home of the Coast Guard Academy is one of them, as is the city of Grand Haven, Michigan, which presents a Coast Guard Festival every year during the week of August 4.