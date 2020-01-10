Sunday Is National Hot Tea Day

I usually drink iced tea, pretty much every day. But perhaps I'll change things up on Sunday. That's because Sunday, January 12th is National Hot Tea Day! I'll have to wait until June 10th to celebrate the cooler version. Tea happens to be the second most consumed beverage in the United States, behind only coffee.

Here are some good reasons to drink tea:

Tea contains antioxidants.

Tea has less caffeine than coffee.

Tea may reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Tea may help with weight loss.

Tea may help protect your bones.

Tea may keep your smile bright.

Of course, drinking tea with added sugar or cream may reduce some of these benefits. So try it straight up to get the most beneficial results. And be thankful for that little uprising in Boston Harbor a couple of hundred years ago, too.