Last November, Rodrigo Koxa of Sao Paolo took his surfboard out off the coast of Portugal. He ended up catching a wave that measured 80 feet in height. Last month, the World Surf League recognized that as the tallest wave ever ridden, breaking the previous record of 78 feet set in 2011 by American Garrett McNamara. You'll have to look closely in the video to spot Koxa.

