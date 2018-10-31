Suspicious Package Turns Out To Be Journey Cassette

With the recent spate of package bombs being sent through the mail, many are on high alert. That includes the folks in the mail room at the Duke Energy building in Charlotte, North Carolina, who called police after spotting a "suspicious package," a manila envelope from out of state with the address hand written on it.

The police responded appropriately with the bomb squad and a K-9 unit to investigate. The building was evacuated and nearby roads were shut down.

It turned out to be a false alarm. It was simply a cassette tape of Journey music. Investigators aren't sure if the sender intended to terrify haters of the band or to torture fans over the fact that Steve Perry will not be returning to the group. Police also aren't saying if it was a specific Journey album or a homemade mix tape.