Symptoms Of Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion isn't as serious as heat stroke, but it isn't something that should be taken lightly. Heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, without intervention. That can lead to damage the brain and other vital organs, and even cause death. So, if you are experiencing or see someone exhibiting these signs, quickly get yourself or them to someplace cool.

Confusion

Dark-colored urine (a sign of dehydration)

Dizziness

Fainting

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle or abdominal cramps

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Pale skin

Profuse sweating

Rapid heartbeat

If you can't get inside, try to find the nearest cool and shady place.

Also...

Drink plenty of fluids, especially sports drinks to replace lost salt (avoid caffeine and alcohol).

Remove any tight or unnecessary clothing.

Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.

Apply other cooling measures such as fans or ice towels.

If these measures don't provide relief within 15 minutes, seek emergency medical help, so it doesn't lead to heat stroke. After recovering from heat exhaustion, an individual will likely be more sensitive to high temperatures during the following week. Therefore, it's best to avoid hot weather and heavy exercise until your doctor tells you that it's safe to resume your normal activities.