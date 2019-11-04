Take A Look At Your Town's Ballot Before You Vote

Tuesday (11/5) is Election Day. I like to be informed before I color in my circles on the ballot, and the state of Connecticut provides us the ability to do that. If you would like to get a look at the ballot in your town, click here to visit the state's website, then click on the town you live in to see what you'll be voting for. Polls will be open from 6:00am-8:00pm. Make sure you get out and take advantage of this right we are fortunate enough to have here in America.