Taking A Daily Walk May Be A Good Resolution For 2020
December 30, 2019
If you're thinking about resolutions for the new year, you may want to consider taking a 30 minute walk everyday. Here are some benefits of doing just that, compiled from various resources:
- Improves digestion and reduced risk of colon cancer.
- Strengthens joints, bones, and muscles.
- Improves heart health.
- Improves pancreatic health and lowers risk of diabetes.
- Improves brain function.
- Improves eyesight and may lower the risk of eye diseases.
- Improves mental health.
- Increases lung capacity.
- Relieves back pain.
- Helps to maintain a healthy weight.
My Dad, who is now 80, is in great shape; physically as well as mentally, and he's been taking a walk every single day for well over 25 years. I'm sure that has had a big impact on his well-being.