Taking A Daily Walk May Be A Good Resolution For 2020

If you're thinking about resolutions for the new year, you may want to consider taking a 30 minute walk everyday. Here are some benefits of doing just that, compiled from various resources:

Improves digestion and reduced risk of colon cancer.

Strengthens joints, bones, and muscles.

Improves heart health.

Improves pancreatic health and lowers risk of diabetes.

Improves brain function.

Improves eyesight and may lower the risk of eye diseases.

Improves mental health.

Increases lung capacity.

Relieves back pain.

Helps to maintain a healthy weight.

My Dad, who is now 80, is in great shape; physically as well as mentally, and he's been taking a walk every single day for well over 25 years. I'm sure that has had a big impact on his well-being.