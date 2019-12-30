Taking A Daily Walk May Be A Good Resolution For 2020

December 30, 2019
If you're thinking about resolutions for the new year, you may want to consider taking a 30 minute walk everyday. Here are some benefits of doing just that, compiled from various resources:

  • Improves digestion and reduced risk of colon cancer.
  • Strengthens joints, bones, and muscles.
  • Improves heart health.
  • Improves pancreatic health and lowers risk of diabetes.
  • Improves brain function.
  • Improves eyesight and may lower the risk of eye diseases. 
  • Improves mental health. 
  • Increases lung capacity. 
  • Relieves back pain.
  • Helps to maintain a healthy weight.

My Dad, who is now 80, is in great shape; physically as well as mentally, and he's been taking a walk every single day for well over 25 years. I'm sure that has had a big impact on his well-being.

