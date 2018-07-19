Tattoos Have Been Around A Lot Longer Than We Thought

An Egyptian mummy discovered 100 years ago, appeared to have a dark smudge on his arm. Preserved by the dry desert air, it still wasn't clear exactly what the smudge was. However, recent infrared examination at the British Museum, where the mummy is housed, showed the smudges were actually the outlines of a bull and a sheep. That makes these the oldest tattoos ever discovered.

Another mummy was then examined, and similar figures were found. In both cases, the tattoos appeared to be made of soot and likely served as status symbols. Anthropologists speculate that the bull tattoo represented strength and virility, like the bull in ancient Egyptian legends. The other tattoo was on a woman, and her symbols are believed to signify bravery and knowledge of magic. These mummies date back more than 5,000 years.

Previously, the oldest known tattoo belonged to a mummy found in the Alps, nicknamed Ötzi, who lived around 3,000 B.C. His skin was marked with a series of lines. But the discovery of these more ornately tattooed ancient Egyptians suggests that tattooing was likely widespread across the ancient world, much like it is today.