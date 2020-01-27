Teen Petitioning Super Bowl Move To Saturday

A 16-year-old from New York thinks the NFL should consider moving the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday, and his petition is gaining ground. The millions of Americans who call out sick the day after the big game costs employers billions of dollars annually, so he may get some support from the business community. Frankie Ruggerio says the move would give everyone a day to recover before heading back to work or school.

As of Monday (1/27) afternoon, nearly 60,000 people had signed the petition, you can, too, by clicking here.

The NFL has not commented on the youngster's idea, but in the past has rejected the idea of moving the game. This year's game between the San Francisco 49er's and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to kick off Sunday evening at 6:30.