Teens Getting Drunk On Vanilla Extract

Teens often have a way of defining the latest trends. Some are silly, like swallowing goldfish or planking. Others are dangerous, like swallowing Tide pods or snorting cinnamon. And still others are an attempt to escape the daily stresses. For many kids that involves drugs or alcohol. And since alcohol is not readily available to someone under the age of 21, kids have to get creative. So, they're buying vanilla extract at the grocery store, and adding it to their morning coffee to catch a little buzz on their way to school. A small bottle of extract is about 35 percent or 70 proof, which is a little less than your typical bottle of vodka.

According to Eric Meyers, an expert on youth online behavior says, "Raising awareness is kind of a double-edged sword. It draws more people to the controversy as participants as much as it dissuades people from engaging in it.” Nonetheless, he says parents and school officials can use this as an opportunity to talk to teens about these dangerous trends. Instead of just telling them not to do it, which can often backfire with the “forbidden fruit effect,” ask them why they feel like they need to do this. This can create an open dialogue with adolescents in order to understand what their motives are, and to help them make better choices.