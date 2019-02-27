That's A Lot Of Cookies

A man in South Carolina felt bad for the girl scouts selling cookies outside of a supermarket in 34-degree weather. So, he did the only thing he could think of to help them. He bought all their cookies, $540 worth, so the girls could go home.

After his initial purchase of $40, the man returned a short time later and told the girls, "pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold." The girls had been outside for about 2 hours. However, since this man, who said he owned several businesses in the area and planned to share the cookies with his employees, bought their entire inventory, the girls had to cancel their weekend plans to sell cookies at other establishments.