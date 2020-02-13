The 5 Most Popular Gifts For Valentine's Day
February 13, 2020
Valentine's Day is all about love! These days we tend to express our love through gifts. But what are the most common? Here are the top 5 courtesy of AOL:
- Candy (specifically chocolate) - The National Confectioners Association says as many as 40 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold each year.
- Greeting cards - According to the Greeting Card Association, 145 million cards are exchanged each Valentine's Day, and that's not counting all the valentines kids get at school.
- Going out - Many couples celebrate by seeing a show or eating out at a restaurant.
- Flowers - Red and pink roses tend to be the top pick for flowers this time of year, but tulips are also rising in popularity.
- Jewelry - Valentine's Day is the fourth most popular day to get engaged after Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.