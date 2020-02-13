The 5 Most Popular Gifts For Valentine's Day

February 13, 2020
Chuck Taylor
GettyImages-56839956.jpg

Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images News

Valentine's Day is all about love! These days we tend to express our love through gifts. But what are the most common? Here are the top 5 courtesy of AOL:

  1. Candy (specifically chocolate)The National Confectioners Association says as many as 40 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold each year.
  2. Greeting cards - According to the Greeting Card Association, 145 million cards are exchanged each Valentine's Day, and that's not counting all the valentines kids get at school.
  3. Going out - Many couples celebrate by seeing a show or eating out at a restaurant.
  4. Flowers - Red and pink roses tend to be the top pick for flowers this time of year, but tulips are also rising in popularity.
  5. Jewelry - Valentine's Day is the fourth most popular day to get engaged after Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

 

