The Australia Bush Fires Are Finally Out

The bush fires that devasted hundreds of hectares of vegetation and affected billions of animals in Australia are finally extinguished. It's the first time in over 240 days that no fires have been burning down under.

The NSW Rural Fire Service, a volunteer firefighting agency that has been instrumental in the relief efforts of recent months, tweeted, “For the first time since the beginning of July 2019, there is currently no flame vegetation in #NSW."

There were fires in every Australian state, but New South Wales was hardest hit, with smoke so bad in Sydney in December that air quality measured 11 times the “hazardous” level. Authorities are now working to help those affected recover their lives.