The Benefit Of Centipedes In And Around Your Home

I'm not a bug guy, by any stretch of the imagination. And if I see something like this crawling around my house, my natural inclination is to squish it. Perhaps I'll think twice if I see one of these guys. Probably not, but at least I can relocate it. I'm talking about the centipede.

Here's why. To start with, they're nocturnal, so chances of actually seeing one even if they are present, is rare. Secondly, they eat other pests! That's a big plus. Crickets, earthworms, termites, bedbugs, flies, ants, moths, silverfish, spiders, and cockroaches are all part of a centipede's diet. Also, unlike some other pests, centipedes won’t eat your clothes, furniture, or wood; and they don’t build nests or webs.

However, centipedes require moisture. So if they are present, you may have a bigger problem; like a leak somewhere. They lack the protective coating that other bugs have, which helps to maintain moisture. That means that they are prone to dehydration, and must stay in moist environments to survive. Dry conditions dehydrate and kill them. So using a dehumidifier to dry out moist areas can rid centipedes from your home. Also, be sure to run a bathroom fan after showers.