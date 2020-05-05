The Decision That Dua Lipa Credits For Her Latest Album

When British singer Dua Lipa was preparing to make her second record, the criticism she endured on social media platforms almost prevented her from recording Future Nostalgia. So, she made a decision to turn off her facebook and twitter accounts. By not reading all the negative comments, gave her the power to push forward.

Then, releasing the album in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, she says showed her the importance of slowing down and taking stock in day-to-day life.

The album has been critically acclaimed, called "pop perfection" by one publication.