There Are Spiders In Your House

Most people don't like to think about it, especially if you're arachnophobic, but you've got visitors in your home. That's right, spiders!

But they're not trying to take over your abode. They are actually beneficial, and you should just let them be. They can provide a useful service. They'll catch and eat other, more harmful pests. Some even prey upon other spiders. But if you can't stand the thought of these creatures sharing space with you, you should capture them and release them outside.

In fact, they'll most likely avoid you. So, in other words, even if you don't see them, they're still there. But don't worry about them. Getting bitten by a spider is extremely rare. There are only a couple of types of spiders that have dangerous venom, but even bites from them rarely occur. So, your best bet is to let them be, because as my buddy Doug says, "Spiders are our friends."