Things To Think About For Earth Day
April 22, 2019
Some notes for Earth Day from the Earth Day Network:
- Insect populations have decreased by more than 75% in Germany over the last 28 years. That's considered "alarming" because 80% of wild plants rely on bees and other insects for pollination, and 60% of bird species rely on insects for food.
- Primates are also under "extraordinary threat," with close to 60% of the world's 504 primate species under threat of extinction and 80% in "severe population decline." The Silky Sifaka (pictured) is most threatened with less than 250 in existence.
- In the past 20 years, by-catch from global fishing operations has affected 75% of all toothed whale species, such as dolphins and porpoises, 65% of baleen whale species, such as humpback and blue whales and 65% of pinniped species, like sea lions.
- 40% of the world's bird population is in decline, with 1 in 8 species threatened with global extinction.
- Big cats, such as leopards, tigers and cheetahs, are in "critical decline". Many will become extinct in the next 10 years. They are often exploited for their body parts and skins, and China retains the biggest market for these items.
- Lizard populations are "especially vulnerable" to climate change. At the current rate of decline, 40% of lizards will become extinct by 2080.
- The American Bison, which one roamed from Alaska to New Mexico in the millions, now occupy less than 1% of their original habitat. The species is now compared to herded cattle due to its "small and tightly controlled" habitat.