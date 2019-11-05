Three Things You Should Never Drink On An Airplane

A recent study of water served by the airlines revealed some unsettling results.

The 2019 Airline Water Study ranked airlines by the quality of water they provided onboard its flights. Each airline was given a “Water Health Score” from 0-5, with 5 being the highest. The score was based on 10 criteria, including fleet size, violations of the federal government’s Aircraft Drinking Water Rule (ADWR), positive E. coli and coliform water sample reports and cooperation in providing answers to water-quality questions. Airlines that scored 3.0 or better have relatively safe, clean water.

Alaska Airlines and Allegiant had the best water in the sky, based on their score (3.3), and Hawaiian Airlines finished second (3.1). The airlines with the worst scores were JetBlue and Spirit Airlines, each receiving a score of 1. And since the coffee and tea they serve on board is usually made with the same water, you should avoid those drinks, too. If you can get water in a sealed bottle, do that. You also shouldn't wash your hands in the aircraft's lavatory sink; bring your own hand sanitizer instead.

Since the Environmental Protection Agency, one of the federal agencies responsible for ensuring safe aircraft drinking water, rarely issues any penalties to airlines in violation of the ADWR, don't expect things to change anytime soon.