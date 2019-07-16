Tick That Reproduces Without Mating Now Found In Connecticut

The Asian Longhorned Tick, a species native to East Asia, has now been found in 8 states, including Connecticut, and no one's sure how it got here.

The Centers for Disease Control first encountered longhorned ticks when a New Jersey sheep farmer brought them one in 2017. It came from a sheep that had never been out of the country, or even off his farm in years. And it wasn't just one tick. When officials visited the farm, they found thousands of them. These critters are on a prohibited list, which is meant to catch any invasive species at the border. Over the years, 15 of them have been nabbed prior to entry. Obviously, at least one snuck in, but how and and when is still a mystery.

And apparently all you need is one. One tick can produce anywhere from 1 to 2,000 offspring at once, and it doesn't even need a partner. Longhorned ticks are capable of parthenogenesis, a type of reproduction where female adults can produce eggs on their own, with two copies of each gene, spreading thousands of baby ticks out into the world without the assistance of another tick.

The good news is, there have been no reports of them causing any diseases. They generally attach to cattle, which in New Zealand and Australia has caused dairy cows to produce 25% less milk. Regardless, in order to protect yourself from any ticks, the CDC says you should always use insect repellent when you go into the woods and wear long pants to prevent bugs from attaching to your legs as you walk by them. If you do find one, you should remove it as quickly as possible to reduce the risk of contracting a tick-borne illness. If you've got pets, check their fur for bugs regularly and use anti-tick and flea medicine.