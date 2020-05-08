Tim McGraw's New Song For Mother's Day

Earlier this year, Tim McGraw returned to Big Machine Records, and has now released his first new song since that return. I Called Mama is a timely tear-jerker that has been put out just ahead of Mother's Day. The tune was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green, and Jimmy Yeary Check it out:

Video of I Called Mama

McGraw is scheduled to launch his Here on Earth Tour, featuring guests Midland and Ingrid Andress, on July 10th. In September, he has a pair of stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia which he’ll co-headline with Luke Combs.