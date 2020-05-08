Tim McGraw's New Song For Mother's Day
May 8, 2020
Earlier this year, Tim McGraw returned to Big Machine Records, and has now released his first new song since that return. I Called Mama is a timely tear-jerker that has been put out just ahead of Mother's Day. The tune was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green, and Jimmy Yeary Check it out:
McGraw is scheduled to launch his Here on Earth Tour, featuring guests Midland and Ingrid Andress, on July 10th. In September, he has a pair of stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia which he’ll co-headline with Luke Combs.