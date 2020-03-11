Tips For Coping With Anxiety

If you're feeling stressed out, try these tips from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America:

Take a time-out . Practice yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage, or learn relaxation techniques. Stepping back from the problem helps clear your head.

Eat well-balanced meals . Do not skip any meals. Do keep healthful, energy-boosting snacks on hand.

Limit alcohol and caffeine , which can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks.

Get enough sleep . When stressed, your body needs additional sleep and rest.

Exercise daily to help you feel good and maintain your health. Check out the fitness tips below.

Take deep breaths . Inhale and exhale slowly.

Count to 10 slowly . Repeat, and count to 20 if necessary.

Do your best . Instead of aiming for perfection, which isn't possible, be proud of however close you get.

Accept that you cannot control everything . Put your stress in perspective: Is it really as bad as you think?

Welcome humor . A good laugh goes a long way.

Maintain a positive attitude . Make an effort to replace negative thoughts with positive ones.

Get involved . Volunteer or find another way to be active in your community, which creates a support network and gives you a break from everyday stress.

Learn what triggers your anxiety . Is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? Write in a journal when you're feeling stressed or anxious, and look for a pattern.

. Is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? Write in a journal when you’re feeling stressed or anxious, and look for a pattern. Talk to someone. Tell friends and family you’re feeling overwhelmed, and let them know how they can help you. Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help.