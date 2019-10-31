Tips For Greeting The Trick-or-Treaters At Your Door

October 31, 2019
Chuck Taylor

You may think there's nothing to it, opening the door and handing out free candy to the little ghosts and goblins that come knocking on your door. A manners and etiquette expert says otherwise. Here are her tips:

  • Make it obvious that you’re “Open for Business.” Turn on all the lights in the front of your house, turn on the porch light, and open all your blinds.
  • Secure all pets in another room. You know that little Fido wouldn’t hurt anyone, but the four-year-old at the door isn’t so sure.
  • Don’t dress in a costume yourself, especially a scary or gruesome one. Children expect the door to be opened by a friendly-looking grown-up, not a vampire.
  • If you don’t participate in the night’s festivities, that’s fine. To avoid confusion, just make sure your house is dark.
  • If you choose to take part in the night, do so with a smile. If it’s a decision you’ve made, then it’s not an imposition of your time or energy.
  • If it’s OK for the children to take more than one piece of candy, tell them so. “Please take three pieces. I made sure I had plenty.”
  • If you place the candy in the children’s bags, don’t just toss it in their direction. It’s hard for little ones to bend over in their masks.
  • Keep your front porch free of anything too spooky or easy for children to stumble over.
  • When opening the door, pretend, at least for a moment, that you don’t recognize the children. Let them know their costume is a great disguise.
