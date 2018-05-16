Tips To Maintain A Healthy Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day Is May 17th

May 16, 2018
Chuck Taylor

If you're trying to lower your high blood pressure, or maintain a healthy one, try these tips from Dr. Sanjay Shah:

  • Consume 1-2 servings of low-fat dairy each day
  • Consume plenty of bean proteins
  • Consume 3 servings of whole grains each day
  • Get enough of vitamin D
  • Balance healthy fat intake by increasing consumption of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
  • Cut down on sugar intake, from all sources, especially hot and cold beverages
  • Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables

Of course, always keep your doctor informed of any significant changes to your diet and/or lifestyle.

 

