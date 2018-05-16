Tips To Maintain A Healthy Blood Pressure

If you're trying to lower your high blood pressure, or maintain a healthy one, try these tips from Dr. Sanjay Shah:

Consume 1-2 servings of low-fat dairy each day

Consume plenty of bean proteins

Consume 3 servings of whole grains each day

Get enough of vitamin D

Balance healthy fat intake by increasing consumption of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Cut down on sugar intake, from all sources, especially hot and cold beverages

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables

Of course, always keep your doctor informed of any significant changes to your diet and/or lifestyle.