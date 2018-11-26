Tips For Picking Out A Good Christmas Tree

The key to selecting a "good" Christmas tree is freshness. Of course, if you're cutting your own, you know it's fresh!

The needles should be resilient. Grab a branch about six inches from the tip, between your thumb and forefinger, then pull your hand toward you allowing the branch to slip through your fingers. The needles should adhere to the branch and not fall off in your hand. They should also be flexible and not brittle. Bump the base of the tree lightly against the ground to verify that the needles are firmly attached and to see if any outside needles fall off. The needles on the inside may drop, which is common in pine trees during the fall. If only a few drop off, the tree is fresh.

The tree should have a good fragrance and an attractive good green color. A fresh tree will retain its moisture content and thereby keep its fragrance and needles. You need to keep it in a stand that holds a good amount of water. Trees may not absorb as much water this year, due to the large amount of rainfall that we've received this year here in Connecticut.

Limbs should be strong enough to hold ornaments and strings of lights.