Tips To Relieve Holiday Stress

With less than two weeks until Christmas, you may be feeling some holiday stress. If you don't want to run the risk of ruining your holidays, try these tips.

Take calm-down breaks. Shortly after you wake up, close your eyes, take several deep breaths and just relax.

Get moving. Exercise can help alleviate tension.

Go for real foods. Try to avoid some of the treats that seem to be everywhere this time of year.

If you must indulge, take smaller portions of “comfort” foods and drinks.

Prepare “Nice To Do For Me" and “Need to Do For You” lists.

Be generous. If you can't afford to give financially, try to find some time to help someone else.