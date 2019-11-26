Tips To Keep Your Thanksgiving Fire Free

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and the day before Thanksgiving. In 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day. The leading cause of these fires and fire deaths was unattended cooking. Cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries, and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths. So here are some tips to keep your family safe this holiday season, from the National Fire Protection Association:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

Here's to a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.