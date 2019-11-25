Tips To Make Your Holiday Air Travel More Enjoyable

Here are some suggestions from airline industry experts on how you can make your holiday air travel more enjoyable, not just for yourself, but for those around you, too.

Arrive at the airport with more time than you think you need. Your plane won't wait for you.

Keep your hands to yourself. Especially where your flight attendant is concerned.

Pack an extra battery pack, in case your phone dies.

Cooperate with the TSA agents.

Bring candy for your flight attendants.

Delays happen. Prepare for them. And remember, it's not the fault of the person behind the counter.

Be kind to those who are working (pilots, flight attendants, gate agents) they may not be able to be with their families, so you can.