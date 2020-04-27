Today Is National Prime Rib Day

Every April 27th is observed as National Prime Rib Day. If you're able to find a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, today is the day to enjoy it.

A rubbed-on seasoned and then slow-roasted prime rib will give you a deliciously tender, tasty main course. Some of the most common seasons used include garlic, salt, pepper, rosemary, onion, oregano, and thyme.

You might choose to serve your prime rib with fresh vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, or Brussel sprouts. A variety of potatoes complement prime rib, too. Whether you like mashed, baked, or roasted potatoes, they all pair well with this hearty meal.

It’s also very easy to cook. You just start it in the oven at a high temperature to get good browning on the outside of the roast, and then cook it at a lower temperature to make sure the meat in the center doesn’t get over cooked.