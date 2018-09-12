Tons Of New Food Options At The Big E

Let's face it. No matter how much you love the rides, the animals and the crafts, fairs are all about the food! It may not be great for you, but it sure is great tasting. The Big E gets underway this weekend, and while they may be known for the cream puff, eclair, and blueberry delicacies, there are plenty of new options to sample this year. Among them is the kielbasa chili, Cinn-a-Roll gourmet mini-donuts, and pulled pork poutine.

For a full list of this year's new foods, new concessions and a map to where they are located, click here.

According to officials of The Big E, "The food is the hit of the fair and it's time to dig in. There are hundreds of food locations on the grounds, from sit-down dining at Storrowton Tavern to grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and deep-fried 'everything', you’re sure to find something to please your palate."

The Eastern States Exposition runs September 14-30 this year with Connecticut Day on September 19th.