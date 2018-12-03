Top 5 Christmas Destinations In The U.S.

For those who don't want to be home for the holidays, there are plenty of great places to visit here in the United States this time of year. The 5 most popular, according to Trekeffect are:

LAS VEGAS - It's pleasant weather is one draw, plus everything else Sin City has to offer, all dressed up for Christmas make this the top destination for travelers in the U.S. NEW YORK CITY - The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Need we say more. No, but there certainly is plenty more to see and do in the Big Apple during this time of year. DURANGO, COLORADO - Every night, from Thanksgiving to the first week of January, children in pajamas wait in line at the historic Durango train depot, to get a chance to board the famous Polar Express, an actual train pulled by a steam locomotive. ORLANDO, FLORIDA - The world’s most magical place gets an extra dose of fun and magic during the holiday season. Thanks to the world-famous theme parks and annual Christmas parade. WOODSTOCK, VERMONT - This quintessential New England town gets even more popular with the Wassail Weekend. A festival that brings a joyful parade of over 45 horses and riders garnished in colorful period dress and costumes.