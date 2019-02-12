Toys 'R' Us Set For A Comeback

Toys 'R' Us may have closed all their stores last year, but that doesn't mean they've given up hope that a future generation can be Toys 'R' Us kids.

Former Toys 'R' Us executives announced on Monday that the iconic retailer has emerged as a company called Tru Kids Inc., and will be doing business as Tru Kids Brands. Tru Kids will be run by President and Chief Executive Richard Barry, who previously served as global chief merchandising officer for Toys 'R' Us.

The Toys 'R' Us brands began operating under Tru Kids Inc. on January 20th. It plans to open 70 stores this year in Asia, India and Europe, and is focusing on the development of e-commerce platforms. The company will continue to be based in New Jersey. It's not clear if any of the stores that were closed in the U.S. will reopen, or if they will be reviving the iconic brands.

It's no coincidence that the announcement comes a week before the industry's biggest U.S. trade show, the annual Toy Fair New York which gets underway this weekend.