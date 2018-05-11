Tree Pollen For Everyone
If you've been sneezing or coughing or have had trouble breathing lately, it could be from all the pollen that's been in the air. Any rain we get will certainly help knock it off the trees and out of the air. But what can you do about it in the meantime?
Here are some ideas to help you get through the worst of it:
- If you must go out, pull hair back and wear a hat and sunglasses. Also consider wearing a pollen mask. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology suggests National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health rated 95 filter masks.
- Get to the shore. With fewer trees and grasses, the beach is not a pollen-friendly environment, although not necessarily pollen-free.
- Keep windows closed and rely on air conditioners.
- Look for air purifiers and vacuums that use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.
- Take your shoes and clothes off when you head inside.
- Brush your pets before letting them inside.
- Keep your bedroom as free of pollen as possible. That means changing and washing your bedding every few days, bathing yourself and washing your hair every single night.
- Wash your hands frequently and minimize the number of times your hands make contact with your face.