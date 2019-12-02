Turn On Your Headlights!

Sometimes a woman calls me and asks me to tell people to turn on their headlights when the weather is bad. If they're not wise enough to do that on their own, they probably aren't going to listen to me. Of course, another problem is the daytime running lights that many cars are equipped with. They're great, in the daytime, when the weather is fine, but they don't illuminate your taillights. So, someone may see you coming, but they may not see you as easily if they're coming up behind you.

Some people must figure they can see fine without their headlights on, so why bother. Here's why. It helps others see you. You may not be concerned with others, so, let me put it this way. If you're more visible, that may prevent someone from pulling out in front of you, which could keep you from running into them. If you can prevent yourself from being in an accident, and in turn avoid the inconvencience of dealing with car repairs and potentially higher insurance rates just by turning on your headlights when it's snowing, or raining, or foggy, isn't it worth the effort of flipping that switch?

If you're still unconvinced, next time your out in the elements, pay attention to how much more easily you can see the cars that have their lights on. The inconvenience you avoid, may be your own.