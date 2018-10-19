Two Of The Best Fall Foliage Trips Are Right Here In New England

USA Today recently posted their list of the best fall foliage drives in the country, and two of them are right here in New England!

The first is just a short drive away in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. I lived in the Berkshires for a few years and enjoyed my time there very much. I never got to "north county" as they call it very often, and that means I missed out on one of the best places to see the colorful leaves. The Mohawk Trail along Route 2 and Route 8 from North Adams to the highest point in the state, Mount Greylock. This area ranked #7 on the paper's 10 best list.

The other is a drive I have made. The Kancamagus Highway (pictured) in New Hampshire from North Conway through the White Mountains which came in at #5.

The Catskills of New York, just west of the Hudson River and the Pocono Mountains of eastern Pennsylvania also made the top 10 coming in at #8 and #3 respectively and are both easy drives from Connecticut.

The area ranked best, however, was the upper peninsula of Michigan.