Two Major Players In The Craft Beer Game Will Become One

Last week, Boston Beer, Co. (makers of Sam Adams Lager, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and other craft brews) based in Boston, announced they were merging with Dogfish Head Brewery, the most popular independent cratt brewery in Delaware, that currently creates nearly two dozen different craft brews.

The merger, valued at approximately $300 million, is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2019, subject to conditions.

Boston Beer, Co. is currently the second largest American craft brewer and Dogfish Head Brewery has grown rapidly since its beginning as the smallest in the country in 1995, now supplying their products to 40 states. While the two began discussing this merger last fall, it all came together rather quickly. In spite of this combination, D.G. Yuengling & Son, the company behind the Yuengling brand based in Pennsylvania will remain the top earning craft beer distiller in the U.S.