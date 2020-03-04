Two Members Of Journey Have Been Fired From The Band

In a letter dated March 3, 2020 from Journey band members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, to bandmates Steve Smith and Ross Valory, the latter two were notified they are no longer members of Journey.

In a complaint, filed by Miller Barondess, LLP in California Superior Court, defendants Smith and Valory are accused of sowing discord among the band members by engaging in self-dealing and selfishly putting their interests ahead of the band’s. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin a scheme by defendants to possess the rights to the Journey name and be paid without actually performing, and also seeks damages in excess of $10 million. If Smith and Valory had been successful it would have brought an end to a legendary band that has brought so much joy to millions of people all over the world. Given the circumstances Schon and Cain were left with no alternative but to take decisive action for themselves and Journey’s fans.

The recent lawsuit stems from the defendants attempt to launch an ill-conceived corporate coup d'état to assume control of Nightmare Productions because they incorrectly believe that Nightmare Productions controls the Journey name. They hoped that, by taking over Nightmare Productions, they could hold the Journey name hostage and set themselves up with a guaranteed income stream after they stopped performing. Smith and Valory began their campaign to take control of Nightmare Productions in December 2019 by conspiring to oust Schon and Cain from control.