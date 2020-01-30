UConn Among Worst Schools In The Nation For Free Speech

In a list that is put together by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), the University of Connectcicut is among the top 10 schools it believes have hampered free speech. FIRE chooses schools based on documented instances of free speech violations. And while FIRE doesn't specifically rank the schools, here are their top 10 worst for 2020 (in no particular order):

Babson College (Wellesley, MA)

Jones College (Ellisville, MS)

Harvard University (Cambridge, MA)

University of Scranton (Scranton, PA)

Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT)

Long Island University Post (Brookville, NY)

University of Connecticut (Mansfield, CT)

Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

Doane University (Crete, NE)

Portland State University (Portland, OR)

FIRE says it hopes one day its list, which is used to highlight free speech intrusions, will no longer be necessary.