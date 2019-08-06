Use Your Vacation Days!

Millions of people don't use their vacation days. These are days where you get paid NOT to work. There are a variety of reasons people give for not using vacation time, but if you want to do yourself a favor, take some time. You'll feel better, emotionally, physically and spiritually.

Workers who use the majority of their vacation days for travel are significantly happier than those who travel less or not at all. Americans taking all or most of their vacation days to travel report being 20 percent happier with their personal relationships and 56 percent happier with their health and well-being than those who travel with little or none of their vacation time.

Colorado leads the nation in employees taking vacation days, averaging 20 per year, above the national average of 17. Workers in Virginia and Arizona aren't far behind. The states where people are least likely to take their vacation days are Rhode Island, Delaware and Montana.

While Virginians are most likely to use their time off for travel, the state least likely to go anywhere during their time off is South Dakota.