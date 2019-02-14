Is Valentine's Day Just A Hallmark Holiday?

While some people, mostly those who are single or simply unlucky in love, have declared Valentine's Day as nothing more than a holiday created by greeting card companies to sell merchandise, that's not exactly true. While the origins of sending cards and gifts to loved ones on February 14th remain a bit unclear, the oldest surviving valentine dates back to 1415. It's a poem that was written by Charles, Duke of Orleans to his wife after he was captured in the Battle of Agincourt and being held in the Tower of London.

It's believed that Americans began exchanging hand-made valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.” And while Hallmark didn't produce their first valentine card until 1913, they've certainly made the most of it. Today, Hallmark employs an 80-person research staff to analyze the sales pattern of previous valentines. Combined with more than 100,000 annual customer interviews, focus groups and in-store observations, that analysis helps create roughly 2,000 cards in Hallmark's core Valentine's Day line. And according to the Greeting Card Association, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year behind Christmas.

Women purchase approximately 85 percent of all valentines. Although, if you were in a pharmacy or card store on February 13th, you probably would've guessed the opposite.