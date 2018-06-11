A Visit To The Harriet Beecher Stowe House

This past Saturday, my wife and I took advantage of CT Open House Day and visited a couple of places we've been wanting to check out for some time. One of those was the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford. Because admission was free, the tour was an abbreviated one, so we'll definitely be making a return trip for the full experience. We have been to the Mark Twain House, which sets right next door, a number of times and every time we both commented that we need to see the Stowe house, too since we both enjoy seeing these places that were so vibrant in the past.

That's one of the wonderful things we have at our disposal here in Connecticut, is so much history. And once you visit the places you've read about, it becomes so much more impactful. Now I have to read Uncle Tom's Cabin.

Earlier in the day we stopped by the newly renovated Old Newgate Prison in East Granby. That place, too, was quite an eye-opening experience. While the prison was recently reopened since the renovation, the copper mine won't be able to be visited until July. So, we have another return trip planned to see that.