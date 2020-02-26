Vitamin C Can Help Protect You Against The Coronavirus

Based on more than 30 clinical studies, over several decades, the antiviral power of Vitamin C has been shown to be effective against a wide range of flu viruses. In an article by Andrew W. Saul, who has over 40 years of experience in natural health education, he shows the benefits of Vitamin C inactivating the virus and strengthening the immune system to continue to suppress the virus. Oral doses up to 10,000mg can help create this protection. However, some viruses are stronger and may require larger doses given intravenously.

Vitamin C helps the body to make its own antioxidant, glutathione. It also assists the body in the production of its own antiviral called interferon. Every virus seems to respond to this type of treatment, regardless of the whether it is SARs, Bird flu, Swine flu or the new Coronavirus flu.

Vitamin D3 and Silver have also been shown to be effective in the treatment of virus and flu infections. You should always talk to your doctor before attempting any treatment on your own.