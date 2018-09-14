Volkswagen To Stop Producing Iconic Beetle

Vokswagen, the German auto maker, announced Thursday (9/13) that it would discontinue production of their well-known Beetle in the summer of 2019.

The first 'bug' rolled off the assembly line in 1938, and in 1998 the revamped Beetle was unveiled. However the demand for SUV's and cross-overs has seen the market for these types of cars diminish in recent years. Volkswagen only sold 15,000 Beetles in the U.S. in 2017 a far cry from the 420,000 that were sold during its prime popularity in the late 60's.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle's many devoted fans," said Volkswagen US CEO Hinrich J. Woebcken in a statement.