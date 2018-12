Prior to recording their now-classic duet of Little Drummer Boy, David Bowie and Bing Crosby acted out this little skit for Bing's annual Christmas special. Sadly, Bing passed away before the special aired in 1977. Thankfully we can still enjoy the awkward banter between the two.

Video of Bing Crosby & David Bowie - "The Little Drummer Boy (Peace On Earth)"