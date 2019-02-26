WATCH: Bob Ross Flash Bob Flash Mob

You may remember Bob Ross, the painter on PBS who liked putting "happy little trees" on his canvas. And you've probably heard of "flash mobs" where a group of people coordinate some kind of public display which often involves dancing. This is a different take on that premise done at a middle school in Texas. When a new student's crutches broke, the kids, along with help from their art teacher, organized a "flash Bob" in an attempt to brighten that new pupil's day; painting like Bob Ross, while watching Bob Ross, dressed like Bob Ross. Check it out.

Video of The Bob Ross art class of our dreams