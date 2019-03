Many Latin artists owe a debt of gratitude to Selena for helping pave a way for them in the music business. Camila Cabello did a nice job toward paying that debt when she performed the Selena song Dreaming of You at this year's Houston Rodeo. It was at the Houston Rodeo where Selena performed for the final time 24 years ago this month. Check out Cabello's performance.

Video of Camila Cabello - Dreaming Of You (Full HD) Rodeo Houston