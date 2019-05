Tuesday night (5/28/19) at Comiskey Park in Chicago, the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals wasn't exactly on target. Unless her target was the photographer.

Video of Ceremonial first pitch hits cameraman, White Sox vs Royals

The White Sox didn't divulge the woman's name, probably so as not to embarrass her further. Photographer Darren Georgia said he and his camera are fine. And he even managed to capture the picture.