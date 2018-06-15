WATCH: Christina Aguilera & Jimmy Fallon Perform In NYC Subway In Disguise

June 15, 2018
Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon put on disguises and gave a surprise performance of her hit "Fighter" and Aretha Franklin's "Think" in a New York City subway station. Here it is:

